Poured Over: Aimee Nezhukumatathil on Bite by Bite

Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s Bite by Bite offers a rich look at our connection to food and the ways it shapes our traditions, cultures and experiences. Nezhukumatathil joins us to talk about memories and family, the importance of wonder, using sensory writing and more with Miwa Messser, host of Poured Over.

