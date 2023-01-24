Poured Over: Aleksandar Hemon on The World and All That It Holds

“At any given time, there’s a choir of ideas and nagging voices in my head — chatter that I had to contend with I guess — in the end it ends up with this model of working and living in which everything is happening simultaneously.”

Aleksandar Hemon, author of National Book Award Finalist The Lazarus Project, has no shortage of accomplishments, including screenwriting credits on Sense8 and The Matrix: Revolutions. He’s back with The World and All That it Holds, an epic love story spanning decades, countries, and political boundaries. Hemon joins us to talk about his multitudinous (and simultaneous) projects, his music career as Cielo Hemon, being a romantic (or not) and more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

Featured Books:

The World and All That It Holds by Aleksandar Hemon

The Lazarus Project by Aleksandar Hemon

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

The Passion by Jeanette Winterson

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

Poured Over is produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays with occasional Saturdays here and on your favorite podcast app.