Poured Over: All The Pretty Books and Beautiful Things

Cormac McCarthy doesn’t really do interviews—If you want to know about the work, it’s on the page, he says. Jenny Jackson and Chip Kidd are part of the team that publish McCarthy; Jenny’s been his editor for the last eight years, and Chip has designed McCarthy’s hardcover jackets from 1992’s All the Pretty Horses all the way up to this fall’s The Passenger and Stella Maris, along with the recent reissues of McCarthy’s backlist including Suttree, Blood Meridian and No Country for Old Men. They join us to talk about McCarthy’s surprising new books—his first since Pulitzer Prize winner The Road (2006), getting the jackets right and more in the first half of this Poured Over Double Shot episode.



When a pal asked Cheryl Strayed to take over writing the “Dear Sugar” column in The Rumpus, her first thought was, “Who am I to give people advice? I’d never taken a class in psychology or gone to therapy or any of that stuff. But also, I was afraid specifically to write an advice column on the internet, because it was the age of snark…” Cheryl’s open-hearted, non-judgmental letters to readers redefined the medium—and inspired two podcasts, Dear Sugars and Sugar Calling. Some of that work is collected in Tiny Beautiful Things, which was adapted into an acclaimed stage play by Nia Vardalos and is coming to Hulu next year as a series starring Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision). Cheryl joins us to talk about trust and empathy, finding freedom by writing letters to strangers, what she’s working on now and more in the second half of this episode.

Featured Books:

The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy

Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy

All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy

Torch by Cheryl Strayed

Wild by Cheryl Strayed

Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition) by Cheryl Strayed

Poured Over is Produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.