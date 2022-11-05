Poured Over: Anand Giridharadas on The Persuaders

“More people than we realize are works in progress, are trying to figure out a way to think about the world…As Beyoncé said in her new album, they’re contradicted. They’re internally contradicted more than we think. We can make the kind of change we seek, we deserve in this country, if we allow the idea that more of us are contradicted, more of us need help sorting through the world, and we have the patience—we can muster that kind of patience and love to help people sort through how they see the world.” Bestselling author Anand Giridharadas (Winners Take All) joins us on the show to talk about his urgent new book, The Persuaders, psychological transitions and cognitive dissonance, not giving up and bringing people into community, doing the work that works for you, how writing this book changed him and much more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

Featured Books:

The Persuaders by Anand Giridharadas

Winners Take All by Anand Giridharadas

