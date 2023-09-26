Poured Over: C Pam Zhang on Land of Milk and Honey

“It really illuminates these questions of privilege and pleasure, and what kind of joy we can look forward to in the human experience as things continue to get worse.”

In a world facing food scarcity and limited resources, a young chef enters a world of allure, privilege, abundance (and their consequences) in Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang. Zhang joins us to talk about the mythology of the worlds she creates, the secret to great food writing, the politics of privilege and pleasure and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang

The Lover by Marguerite Duras

Provence, 1970 by Luke Barr

Prophet by Helen Macdonald and Sin Blaché

H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald