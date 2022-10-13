Poured Over: Constance Wu on Making a Scene

“I was always in a play, always in rehearsals. And if I wasn’t in a play, I was counting the hours ‘til I could be in a play. Because it was the first time I felt a sense of belonging, a sense of community.” In Making a Scene, actress Constance Wu (Lyle, Lyle Crocodile) takes readers backstage in her own life in often hilarious—and always real and relatable—essays. She joins us on the show to talk about authenticity and big emotions, love, her big break (and what happened next), her literary inspirations including Elena Ferrante and Lily King, and much more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Becky.

Making a Scene by Constance Wu

Writers & Lovers by Lily King

Five Tuesdays in Winter by Lily King

The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante

Hello, Molly! By Molly Shannon

All the Women in My Brain by Betty Gilpin

