Poured Over: Dava Sobel on The Elements of Marie Curie

The Elements of Marie Curie by Dava Sobel takes a new look at the life and impacts of Marie Curie, focusing on the ways she fostered growth for other women in science. Sobel joins us to talk about why she wanted to tell Curie’s story, her research process, the importance of continuing to analyze our history and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.

