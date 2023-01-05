Poured Over: Deepti Kapoor on Age of Vice

“But now, with the rise of new money, it’s like there’s this moment in India, when new money was eclipsing old money. And that’s the moment that I basically find really interesting because I happen to be right there observing, and just talking to people and listening and picking up stories.” You might have missed Deepti Kapoor’s debut, A Bad Character, in 2014; you absolutely do not want to miss AGE OF VICE, her fast-paced, epic novel of crime and corruption (and the first of three volumes in a series featuring a cast of characters you won’t be able to shake). Deepti joins us on the show to talk about the inspiration behind her pulse-pounding new novel, the trio of characters at its center, the transformation of Delhi, her writing process, her literary influences (ranging from Dostoyevsky to Patricia Highsmith), and more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

