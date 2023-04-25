Poured Over: Dennis Lehane on Small Mercies

Dennis Lehane, prolific author for both the page and the screen, returns with Small Mercies, a thriller set against the time of desegregation of public schools in Boston that balances one family’s struggle with the turmoil of the era. Lehane talked about his personal connection to the history of the novel, writing challenging and complex characters, creating his Apple+ streamer “Blackbird” and more with Poured Over host, Miwa Messer. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane

Iron Lake by William Kent Krueger

The Friends of Eddie Coyle by George V. Higgins