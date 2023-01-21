Poured Over Double Shot: Colm Toibin and Tom Crewe

This Double Shot episode features two authors, one familiar and one who soon will be, each tackling similar themes. Through fiction and essays these authors explore social politics and sexual freedom—listen in as both talk separately with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

A Guest at the Feast is a collection of essays by Colm Tóibín on topics ranging from his own cancer diagnosis, how reading the diaries of Thomas Mann led to the creation of The Magician (out in paperback now), the works of Marilynne Robinson and more. Tóibín joins us to talk about making private stories public, the lives of Popes and what he’s working on next.

Tom Crewe’s debut novel The New Life shows us two marriages and two affairs that buck tradition and showcases the struggles of lives deemed unconventional in 19th century London. Crewe talks with us about the reality of being gay in the 1800s, social class in Victorian England and the authors that have influenced him.

Featured Books (Episode)

A Guest at the Feast by Colm Tóibín

The Magician by Colm Tóibín

Brooklyn by Colm Tóibín

Washington Square by Henry James

Buddenbrooks by Thomas Mann

The New Life by Tom Crewe

Poured Over is produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. Follow us here for new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays with occasional Saturdays.