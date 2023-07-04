Poured Over Double Shot: Danielle Trussoni and Ivy Pochoda

Whether it’s to 18th century Prague or present-day Los Angeles, you’ll find yourself transported with these fast paced and thrilling reads and their complicated characters and dynamic plots.

The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni is thriller unlike any other with its intricate web of enigmas and ancient mysteries that will keep you guessing until the very end. Trussoni joins us to talk about how she developed her characters and plots, the immense amount of research she did before writing, why we’re scared of lifelike dolls and more with guest host, Chris Gillespie.

Ivy Pochoda returns with her newest novel, Sing Her Down, which follows the charged and often violent journey of two women released from prison in the height of COVID lockdown. Pochoda joins us to talk about female rage, writing during quarantine, the personality of LA and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni

Sing Her Down by Ivy Pochoda

The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown

These Women by Ivy Pochoda

Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy

Angels by Denis Johnson

Mecca by Susan Straight

Pity the Beast by Robin McLean