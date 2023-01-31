Poured Over Double Shot: Kashana Cauley and Matthew Salesses

These two novels explore the gulf between expectation and reality, ambition and opportunity, and what happens when life veers off from your carefully planned path. Kashana Cauley and Matthew Salesses each give us indelible casts of characters to follow as they face career upheaval, challenges to their identities and find new love in unexpected ways. Listen to this Double Shot episode with both authors in conversation separately with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

Matthew Salesses combines professional basketball, K-dramas, and young love in his novel The Sense of Wonder. Salesses joins us to talk about the effect of Jeremy Lin, the structure of a novel vs. a K-drama, his teaching career and what he’s reading now.

In Kashana Cauley’s The Survivalists, a young Black lawyer meets a man who thoroughly changes her life through love, coffee and doomsday prepping. Cauley talks with us about how she developed her characters, social class and real estate in New York City, the authors who influenced her and more.

Featured Books (Episode)

The Sense of Wonder by Matthew Salesses

The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley

Craft in the Real World by Matthew Salesses

The Woman Warrior by Maxine Hong Kingston

No-No Boy by John Okada

American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang

Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart

Featured Books (TBR Topoff)

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

The Sellout by Paul Beatty

Poured Over is produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays with occasional Saturdays here and on your favorite podcast app.