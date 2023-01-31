Podcast

Poured Over Double Shot: Kashana Cauley and Matthew Salesses

By Miwa Messer / January 31, 2023 at 6:00 am

These two novels explore the gulf between expectation and reality, ambition and opportunity, and what happens when life veers off from your carefully planned path. Kashana Cauley and Matthew Salesses each give us indelible casts of characters to follow as they face career upheaval, challenges to their identities and find new love in unexpected ways. Listen to this Double Shot episode with both authors in conversation separately with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.  

Matthew Salesses combines professional basketball, K-dramas, and young love in his novel The Sense of Wonder. Salesses joins us to talk about the effect of Jeremy Lin, the structure of a novel vs. a K-drama, his teaching career and what he’s reading now.  

In Kashana Cauley’s The Survivalists, a young Black lawyer meets a man who thoroughly changes her life through love, coffee and doomsday prepping. Cauley talks with us about how she developed her characters, social class and real estate in New York City, the authors who influenced her and more.  

Featured Books (Episode) 
The Sense of Wonder by Matthew Salesses 
The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley 
Craft in the Real World by Matthew Salesses
The Woman Warrior by Maxine Hong Kingston 
No-No Boy by John Okada 
American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang 
Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart  

Featured Books (TBR Topoff) 
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu  
The Sellout by Paul Beatty 

Poured Over is produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays with occasional Saturdays here and on your favorite podcast app.  