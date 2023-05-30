Poured Over Double Shot: Luis Alberto Urrea and Rita Chang-Eppig

Starring strong female characters in rich, captivating, historical settings, we can’t wait for you to dive into these two new novels we love.

Our June B&N Book Club Pick is Good Night, Irene by Pulitzer Prize finalist Luis Alberto Urrea. Inspired by the life of his mother, this is the story of the bravery of women on the frontlines of WWII. Urrea joins us to discuss connecting his writing to his own family, what surprised him as he wrote and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig is our June Discover Pick, full of pirates, adventure and intrigue as one woman becomes a queen of the high seas in early 19th century China. Chang-Eppig talks with us about erasure of female stories, morally grey characters, and more with Poured Over guest host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Madyson and Jamie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea

Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig

Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy

Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry

Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri

The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke



Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

The Girl from Everywhere by Heidi Heilig

Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein