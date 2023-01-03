Poured Over Double Shot: Parini Shroff and Tracey Rose Peyton

Our January Discover and B&N Book Club picks have lots in common: both are debut novels with indelible characters and an unforgettable story, both are graduates of UT’s Michener Center for Writers—think of this episode as an audio boxed set, as both authors sit down separately with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

Tracey Rose Peyton knew she was taking on a major challenge with a narrative about enslaved women in 1850’s Texas—and even tossed an entire early draft—but she knew she had what she needed when she landed on the hypnotic first person plural voice for our January Discover pick, NIGHT WHEREVER WE GO. Tracey talks about her literary influences (including Toni Morrison, Marilynne Robinson, Julie Otsuka and Alice Walker), love of short novels, making sure to include moments of real joy in terrible times, and more.

Our January B&N Book Club pick, THE BANDIT QUEENS by Parini Shroff, is a dark comedy set in modern-day India that started as a short story—one that she put in a drawer for ten or so years. Parini talks about how she got from a short story to her novel about second chances and women breaking free of society’s constraints, her favorite writers (including Zadie Smith and James McBride), the real-life inspiration behind her book’s title, writing women’s friendships, and more. (Join us for the B&N Book Club event in February if you’re looking for spoilers on this one.)

