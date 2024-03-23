Poured Over Double Shot: Tessa Hulls and Griffin Hansbury

Tessa Hulls’ Feeding Ghosts is a richly woven and visually stunning graphic memoir about three generations of Chinese women exploring themes of grief, trauma and familial love. Hulls joins us to talk about her time as a DJ in Antarctica, her path to art, recording her family’s history and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

Some Strange Music Draws Me In by Griffin Hansbury is a coming of age story grappling with family, friendship and gender. Hansbury joins us to talk about gender identity and small-town life, music and the impact of nostalgia, his creative process and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff recommendations from Marc and Mary.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Feeding Ghosts by Tessa Hulls

Some Strange Music Draws Me In by Griffin Hansbury

Vanishing New York by Jeremiah Moss

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

The Seep by Chana Porter