Poured Over: Emma Cline on The Guest
Emma Cline, author of the The Girls, returns with her propulsive new novel, The Guest. This is the story of a singular young woman — a con artist drifting through Long Island’s high society in the heat of summer. Cline joins us to talk about trauma math, reasons to write complicated characters, how this book was influenced by John Cheever and more with Poured Over host, Miwa Messer. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Guest by Emma Cline
The Girls by Emma Cline
Daddy by Emma Cline
The Stories of John Cheever by John Cheever
Featured Books (TBR Topoff):
Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller
The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith