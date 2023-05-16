Poured Over: Emma Cline on The Guest

Emma Cline, author of the The Girls, returns with her propulsive new novel, The Guest. This is the story of a singular young woman — a con artist drifting through Long Island’s high society in the heat of summer. Cline joins us to talk about trauma math, reasons to write complicated characters, how this book was influenced by John Cheever and more with Poured Over host, Miwa Messer. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Guest by Emma Cline

The Girls by Emma Cline

Daddy by Emma Cline

The Stories of John Cheever by John Cheever

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller

The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith