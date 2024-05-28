Poured Over: Garth Risk Hallberg on The Second Coming

The Second Coming by Garth Risk Hallberg is a story of fathers and daughters and the lengths we’d go to for the people we love. Hallberg joins us to talk about writing likable characters, self-discovery and trauma, his literary influences and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Topoff recommendations from Marc and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Second Coming by Garth Risk Hallberg

City on Fire by Garth Risk Hallberg

Underworld by Don DeLillo

The Savage Detectives by Roberto Bolaño

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby

Sam by Allegra Goodman