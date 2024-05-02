Poured Over: Genevieve Kingston on Did I Ever Tell You

Did I Ever Tell You? by Genevieve Kingston is an intimate and compelling story of grief and love, family, and the reverberating impact of what we leave behind. Kingston joins us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about her connection to her mother, grieving and healing, crafting a memoir and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Did I Ever Tell You? by Genevieve Kingston

The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman

Smile by Sarah Ruhl

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

Autobiography of a Face by Lucy Grealy

The Bright Hour by Nina Riggs

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

Truth and Beauty by Ann Patchett