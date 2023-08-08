Poured Over: James McBride on The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store

“People who love books, we’re the last line of reason and discourse…”

National Book Award winner James McBride’s newest novel, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store showcases the complicated and compassionate lives of the inhabitants of a small Pennsylvania town. McBride joins us to discuss the research he does, his personal connections to the book, telling stories that need to be told and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.



