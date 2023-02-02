Poured Over: Jessica George on Maame

“That was only three years ago, where I read a protagonist I could relate to on a deeper level, for the first time. Subconsciously, it gave me the idea of, oh, maybe you can write how you want to write … it was kind of that seed of — there is space for stories like this, I can use my own voice to tell a story.”

Jessica George’s debut novel Maame—our February Discover pick—is a coming-of-age story that reminds us that where there is sadness and loss we can find laughter, growth and love. Readers will go on a journey of discovery alongside a main character that is warm, full of heart and surprisingly relatable. George joins us for a sentimental and laughter-filled conversation on how she found her character’s voice, processing grief, what she’s working on next and more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

