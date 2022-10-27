Poured Over: Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on Mad Honey

“I was always writing, and I think it goes back to that Charlotte’s Web thing when I had that experience of something taking me out of this world. It was mysterious, and transcendent, and glorious. And I’m still searching for that every day—if I can find a story that will do that to me and just kind of mystify me and leave me a slightly different person than I was before.” Jennifer Finney Boylan and Jodi Picoult joined us on stage at our flagship store on Union Square in New York City to talk about their bestselling novel, Mad Honey, along with keeping bees (and secrets), what they learned from their collaboration, why they write, their literary inspirations and much more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

Featured Books

Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

I’m Looking Through You: A Memoir of Growing Up Haunted by Jennifer Finney Boylan

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

Liberation Day by George Saunders



