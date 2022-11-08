Poured Over: Madeline Miller on Galatea

“I always feel like as a reader, I always want to go in ready to be changed, ready to be transformed by what I’m reading, ready to be expanded. And that’s what I love about books, they work on you kind of like magic.” Madeline Miller’s novels, The Song of Achilles and Circe, keep working their magic on readers everywhere. She joins us on the show to take listeners behind the scenes of her new novella, Galatea in a very fun conversation that covers voice, subverting stories, Troilus & Cressida, the books and writers Madeline loves (and some she’s added to her TBR pile), and plenty of shared fangirling over Emily Wilson’s translation of The Odyssey with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc, Kelly and Madyson.

Featured Books (Episode)

Galatea by Madeline Miller

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Circe by Madeline Miller

The Odyssey translated by Emily Wilson

The Buddha in the Attic by Julie Otsuka

The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia by Mohsin Hamid

Babel by R.F. Kuang

Trust by Hernan Diaz

Featured Books (TBR Topoff)

The Silence of the Girls by Park Barker

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

