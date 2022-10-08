Poured Over: Morgan Talty on Night of the Living Rez

“I want to tell stories. I hate the whole don’t tell, show mantra because it’s not true—it has its like moments like, you know, when the reader finishes something of mine, I want them to feel as if it’s something they had experienced, as if it’s like a memory for them. Because like, for me, that’s always been the best stuff. And like that can be so hard to do.” If you haven’t yet read Morgan Talty’s debut linked story collection Night of the Living Rez, you’re in for an exceptional read; think There There by Tommy Orange or Jesus’s Son by Denis Johnson or The Candy House by Jennifer Egan. Morgan—who quotes Jane Austen and Audre Lorde in the course of this conversation—joins us on the show to talk about story structure and inspiration, representation and colonialism (in all its forms), the importance of humor, what he’s been reading and recommending and more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Becky.

Featured Books (Episode)

Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty

A Calm and Normal Heart by Chelsea T. Hicks

Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson

The Last Catastrophe by Allegra Hyde

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters (forthcoming April 2023)

Featured Books (TBR Topoff)

The Nick Adams Stories by Ernest Hemingway

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson

