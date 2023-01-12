Poured Over: Oindrila Mukherjee on The Dream Builders

“I remember being in an English class in high school (12th grade actually). We were reading The Mill on the Floss by George Eliot, and I announced to the teacher that I could have written a better ending … And I remember the look of shock on the teacher’s face because she probably thought I was so arrogant and presumptuous. I don’t know how I would have ended it. But I remember thinking that I could have I could have come up with a better ending.” Who among us hasn’t been tempted to rewrite a classic? The very funny and smart debut novelist Oindrila Mukherjee joins us on the show to talk about The Dream Builders, the looming influence of American pop culture in India, building a fictional city from scratch, tossing out her entire first draft and starting over, her unconventional path to publication via an open submission call from her publisher Tin House, her writing advice, her love of literature in translation and more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

Featured Book:

The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee

