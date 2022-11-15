Poured Over: Patti Smith on A Book of Days

“I’m really driven by poetry. I’m really driven by language. But also, I’m driven by a desire to connect with the people. So I could have been a teacher. I could have been a politician. I could have been anyone that communicates with people verbally because I liked that. I wound up a performer, but it was all rooted in poetry. And as a book person, I have loved books since I was a toddler.” Writer, performer, National Book Award Winner (Just Kids), Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Patti Smith joins us on the show to take us behind the scenes of A Book of Days, connecting with readers, taking the pictures she wants to take (and leaving the rest to others), her love of mathematics, paying attention to marginalia in books, Arianna Grande and Harry Styles, Keanu Reeves (and the John Wick movies), dancing to pop music and much more with Poured Over’s host Miwa Messer. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and guest bookseller, Grace.

Featured Books (Episode)

A Book of Days by Patti Smith

Woolgathering by Patti Smith

The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle by Haruki Murakami

2666 by Roberto Bolaño

Featured Books (TBR Topoff)

This Searing Light, The Sun, and Everything Else by Jon Savage

Morning Glory on the Vine by Joni Mitchell

Poured Over is produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New Episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.