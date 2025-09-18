Poured Over: Agustina Bazterrica on The Unworthy
The Unworthy by Agustina Bazterrica gives us a harrowing look at a dystopian future through an unforgettable heroine. Agustina joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about active reading, the relationship between humans and nature, literature as a salvation, influences, translation and more with cohost Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Unworthy by Agustina Bazterrica
Caliban and the Witch by Silvia Federici
Silent Spring by Rachel Carson
The Passion According to G.H. by Clarice Lispector
Before Night Falls by Reinaldo Arenas
Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones
The Bloody Countess by Valentine Penrose
The Autobiography of My Mother by Jamaica Kincaid
It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over by Anne de Marcken