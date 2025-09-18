Poured Over: Agustina Bazterrica on The Unworthy

The Unworthy by Agustina Bazterrica gives us a harrowing look at a dystopian future through an unforgettable heroine. Agustina joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about active reading, the relationship between humans and nature, literature as a salvation, influences, translation and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Unworthy by Agustina Bazterrica

Caliban and the Witch by Silvia Federici

Silent Spring by Rachel Carson

The Passion According to G.H. by Clarice Lispector

Before Night Falls by Reinaldo Arenas

Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones

The Bloody Countess by Valentine Penrose

The Autobiography of My Mother by Jamaica Kincaid

It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over by Anne de Marcken