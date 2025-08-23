Poured Over: Alexis Okeowo on Blessings and Disasters

Blessings and Disasters by Alexis Okeowo is a riveting and empathetic portrait of a misunderstood U.S. state. Alexis joins us to talk about growing up in Alabama, building community, contradictions of the South, rhetoric vs propaganda, journalism and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Blessings and Disasters by Alexis Okeowo

Where I Was From by Joan Didion

The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom