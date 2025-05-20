Poured Over: Alison Bechdel on Spent

Spent by Alison Bechdel is a big-hearted and funny account of life and art from a beloved author. Alison joins us to talk about late-stage capitalism, vulnerability hangovers, community, writing autofiction and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Spent by Alison Bechdel

Fun Home by Alison Bechdel

Are You My Mother? by Alison Bechdel

Diet for a Small Planet by Frances Moore Lappé

The Unstrung Harp by Edward Gorey