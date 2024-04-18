Poured Over: Amanda Montell on The Age of Magical Overthinking
The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell combines witty and playful analyses of the way our brains work in the nonstop information age with personal stories that will make readers feel like talking to a best friend. Montell joins us to talk about the truth about cognitive biases, her extensive research process, the effects our society has on our thinking and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell
Cultish by Amanda Montell
Wordslut by Amanda Montell
The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion
All Fours by Miranda July
Mistakes Were Made (but Not By Me) by Carol Tavris and Elliot Aronson
The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green
Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors
White Feminism by Koa Beck
Featured Books (TBR Topoff):
The Book of Delights by Ross Gay
The Demon-Haunted World by Carl Sagan