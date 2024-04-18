Poured Over: Amanda Montell on The Age of Magical Overthinking

The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell combines witty and playful analyses of the way our brains work in the nonstop information age with personal stories that will make readers feel like talking to a best friend. Montell joins us to talk about the truth about cognitive biases, her extensive research process, the effects our society has on our thinking and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell

Cultish by Amanda Montell

Wordslut by Amanda Montell

The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion

All Fours by Miranda July

Mistakes Were Made (but Not By Me) by Carol Tavris and Elliot Aronson

The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors

White Feminism by Koa Beck

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

The Demon-Haunted World by Carl Sagan