Poured Over: Arundhati Roy on Mother Mary Comes to Me

“Laughter does not mean there’s no grief . . . laughter means a deep understanding of something.”

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy is a triumphant memoir chronicling Roy’s journey to becoming an award-winning author. Arundhati joins us to talk about memory, language, family, imagination, humor and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy

The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy

My Seditious Heart by Arundhati Roy