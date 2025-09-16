Poured Over: Catherine Chidgey on The Book of Guilt

The Book of Guilt by Catherine Chidgey is a unique, genre-bending novel that asks, what would the world look like if no one won WWII? Catherine joins us to talk about sibling stories, setting, translation, literary influences and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Book of Guilt by Catherine Chidgey

1984 by George Orwell

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

Pet by Catherine Chidgey

The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls

Oscar and Lucinda by Peter Carey