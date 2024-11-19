Poured Over: Charles Yu on Interior Chinatown

National Book Award winner Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu captures family, legacy, immigration and assimilation in a personal and comedic novel. Yu joins us to talk about the adaptation of the book into a television series, writing in different genres, who gets to tell our stories and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

