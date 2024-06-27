Poured Over: Claire Lombardo on Same As It Ever Was

Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo is a novel about friendship, family and the struggles that can come along with both. Lombardo joins us live at BN Upper West Side to talk about creating her characters, her writing process, her recent book recommendations and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo

The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis

Fellowship Point by Alice Elliott Dark

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich