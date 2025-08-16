Poured Over: Cleyvis Natera on The Grand Paloma Resort

The Grand Paloma Resort by Cleyvis Natera centers on a tropical paradise hiding a sinister secret. Cleyvis joins us to talk about the intricacies of sibling stories, class disparities, tourism, the Dominican Republic, literary influences and more with Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Grand Paloma Resort by Cleyvis Natera

Neruda on the Park by Cleyvis Natera

The Farming of Bones by Edwidge Danticat

A Small Place by Jamaica Kincaid

Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin