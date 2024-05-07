Poured Over: Colm Tóibín on Long Island

Colm Tóibín’s Long Island features family secrets and complicated choices in the sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Tóibín joins us to talk about choosing to continue this story, creating his characters and themes of identity and community with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Long Island by Colm Tóibín

Brooklyn by Colm Tóibín

The Mayor of Casterbridge by Thomas Hardy

Victory by Joseph Conrad

The Golden Bowl by Henry James

The Blackwater Lightship by Colm Tóibín

Nora Webster by Colm Tóibín