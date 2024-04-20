Poured Over: Crystal Hana Kim on The Stone Home

The Stone Home by Crystal Hana Kim is a story of mothers and daughters, secrets and lies, complicity and betrayal set in 1980s South Korea. Kim joined us to talk about the history that appears in her novel, oppression and storytelling, the importance of historical fiction and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

