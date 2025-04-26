Poured Over: Denne Michele Norris on When the Harvest Comes

When the Harvest Comes by Denne Michele Norris is a story about fathers and sons, love, life and inheritance. Denne joins us to talk about capturing music on the page, sibling relationships, literary influences, Ohio and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

When the Harvest Comes by Denne Michele Norris

Going to Meet the Man by James Baldwin

Light Years by James Salter

Ghana Must Go by Taiye Selasi

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy