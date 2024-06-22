Poured Over: Edmund White and Garth Greenwell on Nocturnes for the King of Naples

Nocturnes for the King of Naples by Edmund White with a foreword by Garth Greenwell reflects on love, life and time in this stunning epistolary novel. Both authors joined us to talk to us about bringing back this novel from 1978, the evolution of style and themes, musicality in creative writing and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Nocturnes for the King of Naples by Edmund White with Garth Greenwell

A Boy’s Own Story by Edmund White

Dancer From the Dance by Andrew Halloran

Faggots by Larry Kramer

Cleanness by Garth Greenwell

The Lost Language of Cranes by David Leavitt

Small Rain by Garth Greenwell

The Loves of My Life by Edmund White