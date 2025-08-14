Poured Over: Elaine Castillo on Moderation

Moderation by Elaine Castillo is a warm, funny and surreal story about the blurred lines between high tech and humanity. Elaine joins us to talk about virtual reality, Pride and Prejudice, diaspora, Las Vegas and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Moderation by Elaine Castillo

How to Read Now by Elaine Castillo

America is Not the Heart by Elaine Castillo

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

The Complete Novels: Jane Austen by Jane Austen