Poured Over: Elizabeth O’Connor on Whale Fall

Whale Fall by Elizabeth O’Connor is a stunning coming-of-age tale of a girl caught on the precipice between adulthood and childhood, familiarity and the unknown. O’Connor joins us to talk about crafting a short novel, isolated settings, her influences and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Jamie and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Whale Fall by Elizabeth O’Connor

Clear by Carys Davies

Orbital by Samanta Harvey

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

The Bass Rock by Evie Wyld

The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry

Clear by Carys Davies