Poured Over: Eowyn Ivey on Black Woods, Blue Sky

Black Woods, Blue Sky by Eowyn Ivey delves into the wilderness in this tender, bold and enchanting fable set in Alaska. Ivey joins us to talk about her personal connections to the setting, themes of community and family ties, the complexities of parenthood and more with guest host Allyson Gavaletz.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Allyson Gavaletz and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Black Woods, Blue Sky by Eowyn Ivey

The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey

Love Medicine by Louise Erdrich

David Copperfield by Charles Dickens

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

The Odyssey translated by Emily Wilson

Ulysses by James Joyce

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain

James by Percival Everett