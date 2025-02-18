Poured Over: Eric Puchner on Dream State
Dream State by Eric Puchner is a story spanning fifty years, with three best friends grappling with life, love, family and climate change set against the Montana terrain. Puchner joins us to talk about what inspired the novel, his writing process, what he loves about storytelling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Dream State by Eric Puchner
To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf
Housekeeping by Marilynne Robinson
Light Years by James Salter
North Woods by Daniel Mason
The End of Vandalism by Tom Drury
Skylark by Dezső Kosztolányi
Stoner by John Williams
Mrs. Bridge by Evan S. Connell