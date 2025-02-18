Poured Over: Eric Puchner on Dream State

Dream State by Eric Puchner is a story spanning fifty years, with three best friends grappling with life, love, family and climate change set against the Montana terrain. Puchner joins us to talk about what inspired the novel, his writing process, what he loves about storytelling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

