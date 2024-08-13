Poured Over: Gilbert Cruz on the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century

Gilbert Cruz, Books Editor for the New York Times joins us to talk about the 100 Best Books of the 21stCentury list. Cruz talked about the creation of the list, the varied participants, the importance of recent literature and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Filterworld by Kyle Chayka

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Trust by Hernan Diaz

Stay True by Hua Hsu

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib

Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders

The Round House by Louise Erdrich

Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson

Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu