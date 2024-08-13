Poured Over: Gilbert Cruz on the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Gilbert Cruz, Books Editor for the New York Times joins us to talk about the 100 Best Books of the 21stCentury list. Cruz talked about the creation of the list, the varied participants, the importance of recent literature and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Filterworld by Kyle Chayka
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell
The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Trust by Hernan Diaz
Stay True by Hua Hsu
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib
Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
The Round House by Louise Erdrich
Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson
Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu