Poured Over: Hanif Abdurraqib on There’s Always This Year

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib plays with time and memory, intimacy and vulnerability, going away and coming home — and leaves everything on the court. Abdurraqib joins us to talk about Ohio, bravery in writing, nostalgia and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

Featured Books (Episode):

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib

They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us by Hanif Abdurraqib

The Women of Brewster Place by Gloria Naylor

Jazz by Toni Morrison

Bluets by Maggie Nelson

The People Could Fly by Virginia Hamilton

Hoops by Walter Dean Myers