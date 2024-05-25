Poured Over: Hari Kunzru on Blue Ruin

Blue Ruin by Hari Kunzru is a novel about how we live now, the price we pay for the choices we make, and who gets to call themself an artist. Kunzru joins us to talk about structure and character development, identity and culture, authenticity in storytelling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Blue Ruin by Hari Kunzru

White Tears by Hari Kunzru

Red Pill by Hari Kunzru

The Decameron by Giovanni Boccaccio