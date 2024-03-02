Poured Over: Idra Novey on Take What You Need

“I do think it was freeing for me to write about a female character who has been relegated to a corner, but she takes over the whole house.”

Take What You Need by Idra Novey is a story of home and family, coming of age and making art. Novey joins us to talk about her connection to the setting of the novel, art and identity, her influences and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

