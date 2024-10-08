Poured Over: Ina Garten on Be Ready When the Luck Happens

Be Ready When the Luck Happens is an inspiring, heartfelt and intimate memoir chronicling the life of the one and only Ina Garten. She joins us to talk about choosing to tell her story, some of the most memorable moments, the cookbooks she loves and more with guest host, Kat Sarfas.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Kat Sarfas and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten

The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten

Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten