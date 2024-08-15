Poured Over: Jay Ellis on Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?

Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)? by Jay Ellis is a collection of essays that chronicle his time growing up in a world he couldn’t make sense of. Ellis joined us live at The Grove to talk about growing up in the 80s and 90s, the process of writing about your life, processing heavy moments through creativity and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

