Poured Over: Julian Brave NoiseCat on We Survived the Night

We Survived the Night by Julian Brave NoiseCat is a powerful and poignant blend of memoir, poetry, folklore and reportage from an Oscar-nominated director, journalist and champion powwow dancer. Julian joins us to talk about trickster narratives, Coyote stories, art, consideration and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

We Survived the Night by Julian Brave NoiseCat

There There by Tommy Orange

Shutter by Ramona Emerson

Soft as Bones: A Memoir by Chyana Marie Sage

Moby Dick by Herman Melville