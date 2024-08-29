Poured Over: Kate DiCamillo on The Puppets of Spelhorst

Kate DiCamillo joins us to talk about her work from Because of Winn Dixie to The Puppets of Spelhorst and beyond. DiCamillo and co-host Jenna Seery discuss her start as a writer, the joys a good book can bring, the importance of reading for young people and more. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Puppets of Spelhorst by Kate DiCamillo

Because of Winn Dixie by Kate DiCamillo

Ferris by Kate DiCamillo

The Watsons Go to Birmingham — 1963 by Christopher Paul Curtis

Mercy Watson to the Rescue by Kate DiCamillo

The Cricket in Times Square by George Selden

A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond

Holes by Louis Sachar

The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin

The Hotel Balzaar by Kate DiCamillo

The Giver by Lois Lowry

Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson

A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

Howard’s End by E.M. Forster

On Beauty by Zadie Smith

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamill

The Tale of Desperaux by Kate DiCamillo